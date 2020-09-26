Share:

peshawar - The 28th National Games for Special Persons began at Peshawar Sports Complex on Friday.

More than 700 players are participating in a total of 44 games in the three-day event which was inaugurated by KP Chief Minister’s Advisor on Information Kamran Bangash. He was flanked by KP Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, former world squash champions Jan Sher Khan and Qamar Zaman, Director Sports (females) Rasheeda Ghaznavi, and others.

The event started with recitation from the holy Quran. The event comprising 44 games include cricket, badminton, table tennis, tug-of-war, athletics, wheelchair race, discuss throw, wheelchair cricket, standing cricket, bodybuilding, power lifting, archery, wood ball and others. Players from KP, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir have arrived in Peshawar for participant in the games.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said the government was trying to provide facilities to players, including those with disabilities. He said that while militancy earned the country and KP bad name in the past, now sports and other healthy activities were bringing a positive change and improving the image of the country on international level.