Share:

KARACHI-BankIslami has inaugurated a new branch in Quetta Cantt. Lt. Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf, HI(M) Commander Southern Command, grace the ceremony with his valuable presence. He was accompanied by President & CEO BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali and General Manager South West Burhan Hafeez Khan along with other representatives from BankIslami. The new location is another addition to a network of 330+ branches that the financial institution operates throughout the country. BankIslami is the country’s first scheduled Islamic Bank which offers a diverse range of solutions for deposit and credit related to the needs of customers. The opening of a new branch in Quetta Cantt makes Islamic financial services more accessible and convenient to residents of the city. BankIslami is working towards the goal of creating a robust banking network which can aid in improving the financial inclusion ratios across Pakistan. Speaking at the occasion, President & CEO BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali emphasized; “Quetta is the provincial capital of Balochistan, a province which is rapidly gaining importance as an integral part in handling a bulk of investment that Pakistan is receiving from external as well as internal investors. BankIslami’s presence in the city is in line with our objective to bring modernized and technologically advanced Islamic banking closer to customers as well as a host of other stakeholders who are driving the country’s economy forward.”