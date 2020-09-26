Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said a new wave of NAB action against PML-N has been launched and accused government of planning pre-poll rigging in upcoming general election in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ahsan Iqbal, while addressing a news conference in Lahore, said that PML-N in first four years of its tenure set a world record by generating 11,000 MW of electricity. Economic growth had reached 6% during PML-N tenure, but today Pakistan has become the weakest economy in South Asia with negative growth rate.

The former interior minister said that Pakistan is facing serious threats today but government ministers are acting irresponsibly and giving rise to crisis with their statements.

The PML-N leader also said that every word and sentence of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is important for the party and is considered political doctrine. Attempts are being made to suppress voices of the opposition with threats, he added.

He also claimed that PTI was won election through failure of RTS system and majority of opposition was turned into minority.