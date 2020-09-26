Share:

Increase in prices of 94 medicines by federal government has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to details, petition filed in the high court has requested the court to declare increase in prices of medicines null and void.

The federal government has approved an increase in the prices of 94 medicines by anywhere from 9% to 262%. These include medicines used for fever, headache, heart disease, malaria, diabetes, sore throat and flu.

According to sources, the federal government was forced to increase the prices of medicines due to various reasons including low availability in the market, appreciation of dollar and rising cost of raw materials.

The medicines whose prices have been increased also include antibiotics, abdominal pain, medicines for eye, ear, tooth, mouth and blood infection, skin diseases and post-childbirth drugs.

Of these, 68 medicines are local and 26 are imported. The price hike was reportedly unavoidable because of the aforementioned reasons. But, it is said that pharmaceutical companies will not be allowed to raise prices any further until June 2021.