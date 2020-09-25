Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended a notification of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding de-notification of its 43 employees and asked the city managers to decide their fate within next six months according to the law.

CDA had de-notified its 43 officers few months back, which got tainted promotions through illegal up-gradations and re-designations. However, 18 officers out of total 43 had approached the IHC to set aside the said order.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani while disposing off their petitions directed the civic authority in its verbal orders that the fate of their officers should be decided by the CDA board in next six months.

The court further ordered the federal government to complete the CDA board if there is any vacancy at present.

The court which had already suspended CDA notification in early hearings also directed that the said notification will remain suspended till the final decision of CDA board in this regard.

The orders to de-notify these officers were issued while following the findings made by a committee headed by the Member Planning Dr. Shahid Mahmood, which examined all 86 cases of gazetted officers one by one and made its recommendations thereafter.

As per this report, a total of 48 officers were recommended to be de-notified while the rest of the cases of civic authority’s officers were declared legitimate.

The successive managements formed committees not to conclude the matter but to drag it further, however, it is the credit of incumbent chairman to take a bold step of not only concluding years old inquiry but taking action upon the recommendations.

According to separate notifications issued for each employee, the officers who were upgraded to higher scales during 2007-2013 were reversed to their original grades.