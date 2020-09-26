Share:

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the people have entirely rejected anti-state agenda of Nawaz Sharif and people will never allow their sinister designs to be successful.

He was talking to brother of N-League MPA Manazir Ranjha, prominent political figure of Sargodha and Ranjha family's Mian Mazhar Ali Ranjha along with Mian Mehboob Ranjha advocate and Mian Hassan Ali Ranjha who called on him and General Secretary Muslim League Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha here on Saturday and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League along with his colleagues.

Ch Parvez Elahi nominated Mian Mazhar Ali Ranjha as the candidate for slot of Tehsil Nazim of Kot Momin.

On this occasion, Mian Mazhar Ali Ranjha said, “Today I have returned to my home real Muslim League. We will further carry on spirit of service to the people of Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi.”