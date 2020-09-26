Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has condemned BJP, the ruling Indian party for targeting its Muslims minority by framing multiple legislation and placing restrictions on their religious freedom which was sheer human rights violation.

While addressing concluding ceremony of Urs Hazrat Bahuddin Zakariya in Multan on Friday, he said Muslims of India are compelled to live under particular ideology of Hindutva and frequently subjected to violent attacks by right wing Hindu nationalists. He said Kashmiris are passing through worst phase of their lives and facing brutal kind of human rights violation at hands of the occupied army.