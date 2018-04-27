Share:

Islamabad - The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested a thief involved in cases of vehicle theft and recovered three stolen cars, gold ornaments, cash, mobile phone and a laptop from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi had directed SP Investigation Zubair Ahmed Shaikh to accelerate efforts in curbing incidents of theft. The latter constituted a special team of CIA officials including DSP Muhammad Ashraf Shah which showed succeeded in nabbing a wanted thief Shabbir son of Muhammad Sidiq, a resident of Dhook Mian Lal Tehsil Fateh Jang, district Attock. He was involved in various cases of car theft in Margallah and Industrial Area police stations. The police team also recovered three vehicles (Suzuki Liana (LB-131), Honda Civic (PV 232) and Toyota Corolla (AAG-757), 13 watches, two cameras, a mobile phone, one laptop and 35 tola gold from his possession. Further investigation underway and the police are hopeful for more recovery from him, according to the police.