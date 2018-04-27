Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Ranking Badminton Tournament will kick off here at the Rodham Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex today (Friday).

Addressing a press conference here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) secretary Wajid Ali Chaudhry, along with member women wing Ayesha Akram, said the tournament will continue till April 30. “A total of 150 male and female players will participate in the championship. Teams of Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Fata, Azad Kashmir, Wapda, Railway, Pakistan Army, SNGPL, NBP, Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan and Police will participate in the event,” he said.

He said this event is being hosted after a gap of 5 years and the cash prize of the tournament will be Rs 150,000. “National Ranking players will come to fore from this tournament,” he said and added the players will compete in four categories in the event including men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles and women doubles.

Wajid said an international badminton tournament will be staged in December in Pakistan in which 20 to 22 countries will participate. “A junior badminton championship will also be held in Lahore in August,” he said.

Speaking about the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2018, he said the performance of the players was not up to the mark but some players did well including Mahanoor. He said they get Rs1.8 million grant from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and due to the shortage of sponsors we have difficulty in holding championships. Responding to a query, he said they have five to six qualified coaches in Pakistan and they will be sending more national coaches aboard for training.

Wajid announced to conduct first-ever Pakistan Badminton Premier League in Lahore in November this year. He also announced to hold National Junior Championship in Lahore in August, National Ranking Badminton Tournament also in Lahore in October. “We are working sincerely for the promotion of badminton and after three years of infighting, now we get the chance to conduct national ranking tournaments. It is my request to all to join hands for this noble cause, as Pakistan had won a lot of medals in badminton in the past and we are more than capable of doing so in future too,” he added.

When asked how players will attract towards playing badminton if such meager prize money tournaments would be held and the federation must at least conduct Rs 500,000 ranking tournament, Wajid said: “We have been facing difficulties in getting sponsors. We need government and corporate sector support, and if they help and support us, in return, the players will earn glories for the country at international level.”