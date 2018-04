Share:

SARGODhA:- Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address a public rally in Sargodha on May 8. According to sources, the decision has been taken in a meeting held here on Thursday. Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, will address the public rally. The PML-N leaders from Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar will attend the rally.–Online