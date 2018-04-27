Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior has announced that the federation will send former Olympian Mansoor Ahmed to China for his treatment. Shahbaz announced this during Waqt TV Programme “Game Beat” and said that they are trying to send the 1994 gold medalist goalkeeper to China within 10 days after completing all the necessary documentation. IPC Minister Riaz Pirzada and PHF President Brig (R) Sajjad Khokhar took keen interest in sending Mansoor abroad for better and quick treatment and they said that China has best facilities for his treatment, so it is hoped that he would recover well there. “Mansoor is our responsibility and we will bear all his expenses, wherever he gets treatment.”