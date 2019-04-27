Share:

MULTAN - A Counter Terrorism De­partment (CTD) team caught four alleged terrorists in a successful raid here on Friday.

The CTD sources claimed that the alleged terrorists belonged to banned Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and they were planning to carry out terrorist attacks. They were rounded up from Bahawalpur Bypass area.

The CTD team claimed to have recovered from their possession explosive material, arms, maps and pho­tos of important personalities. The arrested persons were identified as Fazal, Aslam, Gul Rehman and Ba­sit Ali. They have been