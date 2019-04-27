Share:

SIALKOT - Consul General of Iran in Lahore-Pakistan Muhammad Reza Nazeri has said that Iran was willing to step up its economic cooperation with Pakistan besides working actively to find out new horizons of expanding bilateral trade ties.

He stated this while addressing an important meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) after visiting several leading industrial units in Sialkot. SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the meeting. SCCI SVP Waqas Akram Awan and other Iranian officials were also present on this occasion.

Iranian Consul General said that the time was high for both Pakistan and Iran to boost their mutual trade and they should expand their mutual economic cooperation. He assured his full cooperation and said that Iran will step up its economic developmental cooperation with Pakistan. He said that Iran was much keen to strengthen mutual trade ties with Pakistan besides finding out the new business development and trade promotional opportunities as well.