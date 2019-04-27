Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Friday said PML-N leader and former prime minister’s Nawaz Sharif’s name would be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) if the court permitted him to go abroad for medical treatment.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif could get medical treatment from any available standard hospitals of his choice within the country.

Sumsam Bukhar said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), during its three governmental tenures, had not established a single hospital in the country which could provide its leader treatment as per their satisfaction.

The minister prayed for early recovery of Nawaz Sharif and said no political party was doing politics on his health.

Sumsam Bukhari said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and was investigating the cases against corrupt elements.

To a query, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had planted billion of tress under plantation drive.