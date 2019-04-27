Share:

Senior leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) called on Chairman of the Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and briefed him about mega corruption in Billion Tree project initiated by PTI government in the province.

The PPP leaders including Farhatullah Babar, Humayun Khan, Rubina Khalid, Faisal Karim Kundi, Aijaz Khan Durrani and others called on Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad and briefed him about the corruption of PTI in KP.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instructed the party leaders to expose PTI's corruption at every available forum.

The PPP leaders also apprised the Party Chairman of cases of corruption in BRT project, Malam Jabba case and fake admissions case in KP.

Talking to the party leaders from KP, Bilawal Bhutto said that all the tall claims of PTI and their leader Imran Khan are being proved to be false one after the other. Why investigation agencies don’t take action against these mega corruption cases of PTI, he questioned.