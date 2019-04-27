Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar Saturday inaugurated up gradation project of Government Centennial High School (GCHS) to Higher Secondary with an estimated cost of Rs 27 million.

The inauguration ceremony, held at Marghuz area of Swabi district, was attended by MPA Aaqib Ullah Khan, District Education Officer Swabi, Shahi Malik, Principal of the school, Muhammad Zubair and local notables.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony Asad Qaisar said that government was making incessant efforts to resolve core issues of people and provide them basic amenities of life including quality education.

He said that a plan has been formulated to increase employment opportunities and provide people chances to improve their socio-economic conditions. He said that steps are being taken to support farmers being affected in recent rains.

Speaker said that ill-planned and miscalculated policies of previous rulers has given a setback to country’s economic position adding people would soon enjoy the fruits of the steps taken by the government for welfare of masses.

He said that teachers have been recruited in education department through National Testing Service aiming supremacy of merit and giving employment to most suitable candidates. He also urged teachers to observe their professional obligations in a dedicated and effective manner.

Asad Qasiar said that government was working to formulate an education policy for improving abilities of talented youth keeping in view challenges of contemporary world. It is our collective responsibility to work for progress and prosperity of the nation, he maintained.

He said that PTI government desire to develop Pakistan and achieve a more prominent and respectable position among community of nations adding all the needed resources and energies would be focused to accomplish the objective.