Attock-In Attock district, nine coronavirus positive patients have fully recovered while rest of the 32 positive cases are in stable condition and will hopefully recover soon. Incharge Corona Control Cell DrAsifNiazi said this while talking to this journalist. While giving details of the positive cases, he said that the positive cases include 21 locals, and 20 imported. He said that since the out-break of this viral disease, 617 suspects were reported and so for 392 have been declared negative while results of 184 are awaited from NIH and said that during the last 24 hours no positive case has been reported. While talking about TableeghiJamaatmembers, he said that 73 members of the jamaat were quarantined and out of these 67 were declared negative (who have been sent home by special transport arranged by the district administration) whilesix were found positive who are in stable condition. While talking about PPEs(Personal Protective Equipment), he said that health department Attock has sufficient quantity of PPEs which include 4,220 gowns, 223,973 gloves, 2,802 N-95 masks , 869 goggles, 14,321 shoe covers and 1,364 VTMs. DrAsif said that situation in Attock is under control and this district will become corona-free if people will continue cooperating.