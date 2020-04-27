Share:

Karachi - Pakistan Gas Port Consortium Limited (P G P C L), which owns and operates Pakistan’s single largest LNG storage and regasification terminal at Port Qasim, has received ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications by Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS—UK Branch for its compliance to global standards for management system standards in LNG, transfer, storage, regasification and RLNG delivery and safety.

‘As GasPort puts high priority in providing a safe and healthy work environment for its team members handling LNG operations, noted Chairman GasPort Iqbal Z.Ahmed, compliance to such standards will guide GasPort in scaling up its successful operations and bring in private LNG cargoes by tapping into the lower global LNG spot rates so that the weighted average cost of gas can reduce for the benefit of the industry and households.’

PGPCL Terminal comprises a state-of-the-art Floating Storage Regasification Unit, which was built in 2016 by Samsung Heavy Industries in Busan, and is permanently moored at Port Qasim under a 15-year agreement between PGPCL and BW Group, a Norway-based shipping company. The FSRU at the PGPCL Terminal has a storage capacity in excess of 170,000m3 and a peak regasification capacity of 750mmscfd.

Since its commercial operations started in January 2018, 95 LNG cargoes have been processed at the Terminal and it has injected over 278 BCF of regasified LNG in the Sui network.

‘The recent ISO certifications for quality management system, effective environmental management system, and health and occupational health management system attest to the strong emphasis,’ observed Nasir Gill, GasPort project manager, ‘that GasPort leadership and its foreign partners—BW and Trafigura—place on the well-being of our operational teams, mitigating hazards, and minimising carbon emissions. GasPort is part of Associated Group (AG), one of Pakistan’s leading private-sector business houses specialising in the energy sector.