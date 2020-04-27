Share:

QUETTA - With the government moving towards “smart lockdown” in coronavirus hotspots, the clamour for stricter lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of the deadly virus is growing louder.

A group of young doctors, speaking at a press conference in Quetta, demanded that the government impose a 20-day curfew if it is unable to enforce a stricter lockdown across the province to curb the infection. They said the government will have to make tough decisions in the face of the unprecedented health emergency.

The least citizens can do is to restrict their worship to their homes during Ramazan to keep the virus at bay, they said.

The young doctors urged traders to keep their businesses closed, asking if business is more important than human lives.

Terming the healthcare system in the province flawed, they lamented there are ventilators but no oxygen.

The doctors stressed the need for stepping up Covid-19 tests in the province.

“Our first demand is for a complete lockdown and second for resolution of issues related to ventilators and oxygen,” they said, demanding that the government announce a package for the affected healthcare workers.