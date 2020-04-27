Share:

Sargodha - Sargodha University (SU) got featured in Times Higher Education (THE) emerging impact ranking by securing a position among top 601+ universities, according to the latest rankings issued by THE.

The University of Auckland, New Zealand ranked at one while three Australian universities complete the rest of the top four: University of Sydney, Western Sydney University and La Trobe University. This second edition included 766 universities from 85 countries.

A total of 23 Pakistani universities were ranked in Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2020.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings were the only global performance tables that assessed universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ranking was based on calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across three broad areas: research, outreach and stewardship.

The Sargodha University had submitted the annual data to THE about four SDGs including Good Health and Well-being (The position of SU in the world is 301-400 and 6 in Pakistan), Quality Education (The position of SU in the world is 301-400 and 11 in Pakistan), Gender Equality (The position of SU in the world is 401+ and 17 in Pakistan), and Partnership for the Goals (The position of SU in the world is 401-600 while 18 in Pakistan).

Earlier, Sargodha University had made its entry into the Time Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2020 and was ranked 1,276 in the world, 501+ in THE Emerging Economies University Ranking 2020. The University also retained its previous position in the prestigious QS Asia University Rankings 2020, and made its name yet again in the list of Top 500 Asian universities.

Since 2017, Sargodha University has made incremental progress in quality teaching, productive research, knowledge sharing, and global outlook, whose outcome was reflected in its steady annual performance in the premier ranking agencies of the world.