The region of Gilgit Baltistan in ancient times was divided into small states composed of warlike tribes and dominant races. The people of the region were widely known for their courage, natural ability to fight, bravery and there are stories of their heroic resistance against foreign invaders. The struggle of the people of Gilgit Baltistan was always present against foreign invaders or forces considered a threat to their identity, culture and religion. Gohar Aman, the ruler of Yasin, was the one who launched series of attacks against Sikhs and Dogras in Gilgit and was always supported by the people of Darel and Tangir; famously known for inflicting a humiliating defeat by annihilating the entire army of Bhoop Singh.

To this day, this place is famously known as Bhoop Singh Pari, 28 kilometers short of Gilgit. According to historian Dani, Gohar Aman was a military commander in the medieval period. The Anglo Brusho war of 1891 was another significant event in the history of the Gilgit region. The people of Nager were outnumbered in terms of men, weapons and materials. Yet, they fought a heroic battle at Nilt and Thol. The British took six weeks to clear Nilt, Thol Mayun and forts. In this battle, Britishers awarded three Victoria Cross and a number of Order of Merit. Similarly, people of Chilas, Darel and Tangir also fought Britishers, Sikhs and Dogras bravely. The first expedition sent to Chilas was in 1843, which was repulsed, followed by another attack in 1851. Darel was attacked in 1866 under Wazir Zoraweru and colonel Bija Singh for supporting Yasini ruler Gohar Aman. In 1892, Chilas was attacked by British-led forces that burnt down the town. A fierce battle was also fought for the capture of Chilas between Britishers and Darelis and Tangiris.

Ali Sher Khan Anchan ruled Baltistan and expanded his frontiers to Ladakh, western Tibet and up to Chitral and Ghizer. He was the one who conquered Ladakh and introduced Balti culture and language to Kargil and Dras. The famous Kharphocho fort of Skardu was constructed during his rule. On partition of the subcontinent, Brigadier Ghansara Singh was appointed governor of Gilgit. The people of Gilgit never accepted the authority of the governor and on the night of 31 October 1947, Gilgit Scouts under the command captain Babar Khan surrounded his residence. In the morning hours of 1 November 1947, the governor surrendered. On 1 November 1947, the Dogra flag was pulled down and Pakistani flag was raised and Gilgit was proclaimed to be a part of Pakistan. After liberation of Gilgit, Bunji and Chilas, a decision was made to liberate Skardu from the occupation of Dogra forces. The liberation forces comprised the Gilgit Scouts, Muslims troops of the 6th J&K battalion and volunteers from different areas. These were further augmented by the force from Chitral led by Colonel Matta-ul-Muluk, Major Ghulam Mohiuddin and personnel from Chitral Scouts. These forces were organised into three wings.

The Gilgit Scouts were converted into first and second battalion of NLI. They adopted motto of Victors and Liberators respectively with reference to their role in the liberation war. During 1965 and 1971 wars, the Gilgit Scouts, the Northern Scouts and Karakoram Scouts, played a significant role while defending Gilgit Baltistan frontiers against Indian attacks. 1st NLI regiment has unique honour of being the first to defend Gyong and Gyari sectors of Siachen. The unit was ordered to move to Siachen in the first week of April 1984 from Gilgit and this was the first response to Indian airborne operation in Siachen. Abdul Rehman of Goma village district Ghancha, popularly known as Chacha Abdu, was the one who spotted Indian troops movement in Siachen. He assisted Pakistan Army during initial deployment and was decorated with Sitar-e-Shujaat. During the Kargil war, the performance of NLI regiments was exemplary and outclassed a superior Indian army.

Havildar Lalik Jan, a son of Gilgit Baltistan, was awarded Nishan-e-Haider for his gallantry. He repulsed over seventeen Indian attacks in three days and the post is still with Pakistan Army. Major Abdul Wahab, another son of Gilgit Baltistan who embraced martyrdom and was awarded Sitara-e-Jurat for his gallantry during the Kargil war. Earlier, he was decorated with Tamgh-e-Basalat during anti-dacoit operation in Sindh. The people of Gilgit Baltistan fought bravely against Sikhs, Dogras, Britishers and Indians in the face of heavy odds and defended sacred frontier of their motherland. They have proved to be a resilient and dynamic people who are eager to take on daunting challenges. Troops from Gilgit Baltistan are considered some of the best soldiers in the world who proved their mettle during liberation of Gilgit Baltistan, then subsequent wars of 1965, 1971, Siachen conflict, Kargil and most recently, in the war on terror. The contribution of district Ghizer is significant in the region of Gilgit Baltistan. In each village of this beautiful valley, there is at least one grave of a shaheed. This district has provided soldiers for all wars; Siachen, Kargil and war on terror. Lalik Jan, Nishan-e-Haider hailed from village Hundur, Yasin of district Ghizer. The brave people of Gilgit Baltistan are completely loyal to Pakistan and all of them are willing to lay their lives for their country. They always say that “we are Pakistanis first, Pakistanis last and always”.