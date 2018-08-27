Share:

LAHORE:- After the resignation of Najam Aziz Sethi, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is ready for a big ‘change’ in the management, as the last five years’ forensic audit of the board as well as Pakistan Super League (PSL) will also be carried out to make everything transparent. Besides Sethi, the tenure of Shaharyar Khan also comes under this audit. The sources said that besides this, stern actions will be taken against the heads of those regional associations, which have low or zero performances in domestic cricket, and fresh elections will be conducted after adhoc.–Hafiz Imran