KANDHKOT - Like other parts of globe, people of Hindu community celebrated Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters. It is also known as Rakhi festival.

On this day, a sister ties a sacred thread, called Rakhi, on her brother's wrist and prays for his long life. Brothers, in turn, promise to protect their sisters. Raksha Bandhan commemorates the bond of love between a brother and sister. Raksha Bandhan literally translates to the 'bond of protection.' To celebrate this festival, brothers and sisters meet and exchange wishes. Sisters then tie a Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, and an exchange of gifts usually takes place.

According to Hindu's calendar it falls on purnima or full moon day as sisters express affection of pious love with their brothers.

In this connection, dozens of events and programmes were organised by Hindus in Kandhkot. It was observed that most of people were restricted to their households with sisters and family members for Aarti. Aarti is Hindhi word which means protect from bad omen and curse.

Hindu community thronged Rakhi stalls and shops which were set up by local people at various parts of district. It was observed hundreds of varieties of Rakhis were available at the stalls.

Sundeep, Vishal, Arun and others said that Raksha Bandhan is the holy day of Hindus while it shows pious bond of both sisters and brothers.

Raksha Bandhan is combination of two words Raksha means protect while Bandhan denotes a relation. They said in that day they feel very joy and happiness that's why that their lovely sisters tie a thread around their wrists. However siblings exchange gifts, sweets along with prayers and spend whole the day with their family members and relatives.