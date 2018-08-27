Share:

RAWALPINDI - Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is currently teaching juveniles in her cell on daily basis at Adiala Jail, well-placed sources disclosed to The Nation on Sunday.

“Maryam Nawaz has commenced teaching class for juveniles in her cell from 9am to 11am from Monday to Wednesday and on Saturday and teach English, Urdu and other subjects to children,” they said.

They also said that the juveniles are very happy after being taught by Maryam Nawaz.

“Moreover, Maryam offers regular prayers and recites Quran in her cell located near Women Wing of Adiala Jail,” the sources said adding she has also been reading different books to spend her time in prison.

“Maryam Nawaz has proved herself as an iron lady even in detention as she is in very high spirit, courageous, satisfied and passionate,” the sources said.

Similarly, the jail authorities have kept Nawaz Sharif in a compound away from the barracks of other inmates.

“There are six big sized rooms in the compound which are in the use of the former premier. The facilities of TV, newspapers and air-conditioner are also being provided to the country’s seasoned politician,” they said.

They added Nawaz gets up early in the morning and goes for a walk in garden after which he takes breakfast and then medicines.

“Jail authorities and even family of Nawaz Sharif are really concerned about his health as insulin is injected to him twice a day on doctor’s advice,” the sources said.

They further said the personal staff of Sharif family is deputed for providing house-cooked food to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar in the jail. “Lunch and dinner are provided to the inmates in the prison,” the sources said. In the breakfast, the inmates take egg, bread, tea, milk and seasonal fruits, they said.

The security of the cells and compound of Sharifs has also been beefed up. Even police officials are not allowed to go to these cells and compound, the sources added.

An accountability court had convicted Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Safdar in the Avenfield Corruption Reference and had awarded imprisonment to them 10, 7 and one years respectively.