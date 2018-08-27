Share:

Lahore - Pakistan hockey team routed Malaysia 4-1 in the 2018 Asian Games field hockey event on Sunday. This was the fourth consecutive victory registered by the green shirts in the mega event.

The match started at high pace, as both the teams scored one goal each in the early moments of the match, but later, Pakistan players played superbly and dominated the entire match, scoring one goal after another, thus winning the encounter 4-1. For Pakistan, Ejaz Ahmed was top scorer as he banged in a brace while his teammates Mubasshir Ali and M Irfan also played superbly and converted one goal each in their team’s triumph.

With this tremendous triumph, Pakistan, along with Malaysia, have qualified for the semifinals. Now in the last match of the preliminary round, the green shirts will now play their last match against Bangladesh on August 28. Earlier, Pakistan won all their first three matches with big margins - 10-0 against Thailand, 10-0 against Oman and 16-0 against Kazakhstan.