Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Region to face Karachi Blues in the Inter Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2018-19 final after registering contrasting victories against their respective opponents in the semifinals on Sunday.

In the first semifinal at Pindi Stadium, Peshawar beat Islamabad by 28 runs. Put into bat first, Peshawar could score 174-7 in allotted 38 overs. Aamir Azmat fired 61 off 91 balls hitting 2 fours and 4 sixes while M Mohsin hit 31 and Awais Ali Shah 27. Uzair Waheed bagged 3-28 and M Musa 2-31. In reply, Islamabad were bowled out for 146 in 36.5 overs. Jawad Ahmed scored 44 and Zahid Iqbal 37. Izhar Ahmed ripped through Islamabad top order by grabbing 5-20.

In the second semi-final at Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Karachi Region Blues beat Fata by 56 runs. Karachi Blues, batting first, were bowled out for 165 in 49.1 overs. Nadir Shah struck unbeaten 29, Saif Ali 24 and Anus Ilyas 23. M Waseem bagged 3-31 and Said Nazir 3-37. In reply, Fata were bundled out for 109 in 38 overs with M Aftab Alam scoring 33 and Junaid Ahmed 25. Khafid-un-Nabi clinched 5-20 and Tariq Khan 3-31.