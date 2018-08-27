Share:

KASU - The three-day celebrations of 261st Urs of renowned Sufi poet Bulleh Shah entered 2nd day on Sunday.

A large number of devotees from across the country and abroad arrived at Bulleh Shah's shrine in Kasur to pay homage to the great Sufi saint of the subcontinent whose poetry unravelled the kernels of truth.

Thousands of devotees from rural areas of the country came to the shrine, dancing to the beats of drums. They laid floral sheets on the grave, and prayed for the man sleeping inside. A Mehfil-e-Mushaira was held at night in which the poets showered praises upon the mystic poet who knew intricate paths to truth.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner [DC], District Police Officer [DPO], former MNA Waseem Akhtar, and others initiated the Urs celebrations.

On the other hand, the police have ensured stringent security measures for peace during the Urs days. All the devotees are being passed through walk-through gates before entering the shrine's premises. The police have also installed CCTV cameras to monitor the movement of suspects. Earlier, the police conducted search operations in Kasur City. A number of houses were combed during the operation. Identity of suspected people was verified through biometric device. Some of them were detained. The operation was led by DSP City M Arshad.

The traffic police have also devised an effective traffic plan for the convenience of the motorists.

According to the plan, the traffic from Khara Road and Purana-Lari has been diverted to Kot Rindin via Ameen Hayat Memorial to Raheem Baksh Road. The traffic coming from Kashmir Chowk to Chandani Chowk has been diverted to National Bank Chowk via Masjid Noor Chowk. Similarly, the traffic coming from Kot Tamraad Khan, Railway Station, Purana Lorry Adda has been diverted to National Bank Road.

However, the people coming to the shrine from Raiwind Road, Lahore are directed to park their motorbikes and cars at Kashmir Chowk. Those coming from Dipalpur Road are asked to park their bikes and vehicles at Baldia Chowk Girls College. And the people coming from within Kasur City are asked to park their vehicles at Dasra Park. The Tehsildar Chowk gate is being used as a main entrance to the shrine and Railway Road gate for exit. The DPO has ordered the police officers concerned to assist the commuters travelling on the roads leading to the shrine. He has also asked them to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

3 die in road crash;2 injured in firing

Three persons including a woman died in a road accident occurred in Kasur City here the other day.

According to police, a rickshaw driver was carrying passengers to their destination when a Toyota van hit the rickshaw from the rear. As a result, two including Mukhtara Bibi and Sajjad were killed on the spot while another namely Javed died on the way to Lahore for treatment. The police impounded the rickshaw and were looking for the Toyota van driver.

On the other hand, two persons were injured critically in firing by rivals over old enmity.

According to police, there was an enmity between Saleem and M Arif. The other day, Saleem and his father were on their way to home on a motorbike when accused M Arif and Shehzad opened fire on them. As a result, Saleem’s father sustained critical injuries. Police were investigating.

In another incident occurred at Bonga Balocha Phoolnagar, one Khalid Waheed was seriously wounded after he was shot at by two unidentified persons at his house. Saddr police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.