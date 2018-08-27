Share:

SHIKARPUR - A married woman was allegedly gunned down by her husband with the help of his brother at Ghar Panhija village on the pretext of honour in the limits of Kot-Shahoo police station.

Abdul Jabbar, writing head constable, confirmed the incident and told this scribe that suspect Mumtaz Ali Badani Jatoi with the help of his real brother Abdul Jabbar killed his wife (Khani) and thrown her body into river on the pretext of karo-kari (honour killing) and ran away from place of incident.

After receiving the information, SSP Shikarpur Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh took notice of the murder and directed the concerned SHO to investigate and lodge a case against killers.

Besides, area police have not been succeeded in getting the body of killed woman and sought the help of divers to fish out the body of deceased woman.

The killings of women are alarming in Sindh on pretext of Karo-Kari despite Sindh government had formed many laws to protect women, but implementation of laws was big challenge for Sindh government.

An FIR [10/2018] has been registered against Mumtaz Ali and his real brother Abdul Jabbar Badani Jatoi under section 302 and 201 with Kot Shahoo police station on the behalf of state.