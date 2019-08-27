Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has announced to build a 114 km long road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for boosting tourism industry, giving access to eight prominent scenic sites in Northern areas of the country.

The project would connect Kalam, Anakar valley, Utrore, Gabral, Kumrat, Jahaz Banda, Sheringal and Dir, while dozens of more attractive scenic spots also fall in the same route, an official source in the provincial Tourism Ministry told APP here on Monday.

The project aimed at developing sustainable road infrastructure from Kalam to Dir, he added.

The Ministry of Tourism, Sports, Youth, Culture and Archaeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given a principal approval for establishing the facility with the help of the World Bank in a recent meeting, the official said.

Passing through Anakar valley, Utrore, Gabral, Kumrat and Sheringal, he said that the 100 km route would start from Kalam and culminate at Dir.

Another 14 km link would be established between Kumrat and Jahaz Banda to help strengthen connectivity between local areas as well.

The official said that “Over 1 million tourists visited Swat and Kalam during the Eid-ul-Fitr which proves the establishment of corridor will attract a record number of nature lovers once it becomes operational.”

To a query, he said that the project cost would be fixed after conducting its feasibility study.

Earlier, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had allocated Rs 5.9 billion for current fiscal year to uplift tourism sector in the province.

A major chunk of the budget would be spent on developing tourist attraction sites while Rs 300 million would be utilised for establishing tourism police, the official added.

The provincial government has in principal decided to open Governor House, Speaker House, Chief Minister House, Police and Karnak House in Nathiagali for public to generate revenue.