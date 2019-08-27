Share:

Karachi - After hosting a successful awards ceremony in Toronto, Canada last year and receiving thunderous applause and appreciation from the overseas Pakistani community, HUM Network has announced the date and venue of its most anticipated and glamorous award show, 7th HUM Awards 2019.

The show is taking place on October 5, at the NRG Arena, Houston USA.

This is the first time that a Pakistani awards show is being held in the United States, and the entertainment-scape will light up as the crème de la crème of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, along with local dignitaries, will be present to witness the celebration of HUM’s success.

7th HUM Awards promises to be bigger, better and more glamorous than its previous editions and will feature special performances by ace actors and heartthrobs of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The glittering awards ceremony is held every year to acknowledge and honour the contributions of actors, singers, writers, directors and producers associated with the Network’s plays.

The ceremony also includes special segments to honour all those who have played a vital role in shaping the entertainment landscape of Pakistan.The awards ceremonies have been viewed by the audiences and media critics alike to be a roaring success from its very first show.

The who’s who of Pakistan’s entertainment industry and the best of HUM’s productions will compete in 27different categories comprising a combination of viewers’ choice awards and categories selected by a panel of judges, comprising the finest names from the Pakistani entertainment industry.