wah cantt - An official of the revenue department was shown door allegedly for taking action against influential land grabbers.

Assistant Director Land Record Aqif Javaid registered a case against the influential land grabbing mafia on August 19 under sections 420, 468 and 471 of the Pakistan Panel Code at Taxila Police Station for illegally transferring land on April 19, 2018 by presenting bogus documents.

Later, the mafia members while using their influence managed to remove the officer from his post.

A letter issued by Director General Punjab Land records Authority, Lahore on August 23 stated that the department has withdrawn services of the officer on administrative grounds.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner Dr Usman Tariq, who is also administrative in-charge of Land Record department, confirmed that the Assistant Director Land Record Aqif Javaid had been removed from his post on the directives of Director General Punjab Land records Authority, Lahore.