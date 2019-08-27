Share:

Acclaimed British boxer of Pakistani origin Amir Khan has on Tuesday left for Chakothi – three kilometers from the Line of Control (LoC) – from Islamabad to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and to highlight Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

While addressing the media in the federal capital before his departure, and affirmed that he will let the world know of Indian brutalities in the occupied valley after personally visiting the LoC.

“Kashmir is at risk of becoming a victim of genocide after India’s unilateral move of its occupation. I am visiting the LoC to raise voice against the violations of UN charter and massacre of Kashmiris.”

Amir Khan also thanked Pakistan Army and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor for making his visit possible.

It is worth mentioning here that the India-occupied Kashmir has been under curfew for 23 days after its autonomy was scrapped by New Delhi on August 5 by revoking Article 370.