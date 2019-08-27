Share:

Rawalpindi - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday thanked China for its support on all important issued particularly Kashmir.

The Army Chief expressed these views during a meeting with General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), at the General Headquarters (GHQ), said a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

General Xu Qiliang visited GHQ with a high-level delegation. The visiting dignitary had one on one meeting with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa followed by delegation-level talks at the GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, avenues to enhance bilateral defence collaboration and particularly situation in Indian occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) were discussed.

General Bajwa appreciated China’s understanding and support on all important issues particularly Kashmir.

Islamabad, Beijing sign MoU to enhance defence cooperation

The visiting dignitary affirmed that China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its Army and is looking forward to further solidify this relationship.

Later, an MoU was signed for enhancement of defence cooperation and capacity building of Pakistan Army.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the Vice Chairman CMC laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. The visiting dignitary was also presented guard of honour.

Beijing has lent its support to Islamabad’s stance on the Kashmir issue ever since the Indian government revoked the occupied territory’s special status.

Earlier this month, a closed-door consultation meeting was held by the United Nations Security Council on the ongoing situation in Kashmir at China’s behest.