LAHORE - Dar Hockey Academy currently on a tour of preparatory tour of Europe and widely acknowledged as Pakistan’s finest nursery for last many years, defeated hosts MEP 2-0 in the final to win the Metjehart Top Tournament in Boxtel, Holland.

On a bright sunny day, a healthy crowd turned up to witness the highly anticipated final, said the information made available here on Monday There was a big flag waving and drum beating Pakistani expat contingent as well as local Dutch supporters of the host club.

Pakistan’s ambassador in Holland Shujaat Rathore traveled from The Hague to witness the fast paced final for the entertainment of the audience. Ali Aziz missed a sitter in the very first minute. MEP obtained two penalty corners in the fourth and sixth minute. But it remained scoreless when the first quarter ended.

Dar Academy were clearly the better side in the next 15 minutes. They dominated for large periods and created chances. One Ali Aziz backhander came off the far pole. In the 27th minute, they deservedly went ahead. Adeel Latif, in a jinking run of which Lionel Messi would be proud of, eliminated three defenders in a row. Once, inside the circle, he offloaded to Farhan who flicked it in from a close range. On the stroke of the half time, MEP wasted a goal mouth chance.

Dar HA didn’t take foot off the gas after the change of the ends. Wasim Akram’s brilliant diving effort went narrowly wide. In the 35th minute, advantage was doubled. Again, Adeel made the initial run.

Ball was passed to Salman Hussain at the top right of the circle. His diagonal ball in was tapped in by Ali Aziz, his 12th goal of the tour, in a typical centre forward fashion. 0-2 down, MEP applied good pressure and entered the circle a few times without testing the custodian.

Last quarter was all Dar HA. Opportunities couldn’t be availed due to fine goal keeping and misfiring. Expat Pakistanis ran into the field with the flags and embraced the Dar academy boys.