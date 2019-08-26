Share:

LAHORE - Khawaja Khurram and Shehryar Salamat has won the Lahore Gymkhana Lucky Doubles Flood Lit Tennis Tournament 2019 here.

No 2 seed of the tournament Khawaja Khurram, who is son of late legendary Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad and one of the founder members of Lahore Gymkhana Club, and Shehryar Salamat defeated No 1 seed Sajjad Gul and Ali Asad 8-4 in the final on hard courts of Lahore Gymkhana Club. Pair of Khurram-Shehryar dominated the play from the word go as they broke Ali’s service game to take a lead of 3-2 and then again broke service game of Sajjad Gul to take a commanding lead of 5-2. Khawaja Khurram served out the match on the 12th game to win it 8-4. Shehryar played errorless tennis and his timely intervention led to this title victory.

After the final, Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim, Azhar Noon and Convener Tennis Sami Ur Rahman distributed shields among the finalists. The tournament was very professionally and excellently organised by Captain Tennis Shahid Mahmood, Secretary Tennis Aamer Altaf and Waqar Nisar.

Railways players excel in karate championships

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Railways sportspersons excelled in the 27th Chief Minister Punjab National Men Karate Championship and 13th Chief Minister Punjab National Woman Karate Championship that concluded here the other day.

Pakistan Railways bagged one silver and six bronze medals in the event and obtained fourth position (60 points). In team kata category, Umeed Ali Rehmatullah and Waheedullah secured silver medals. Railways Hamayun won silver in below 55 kg category while Rehmatullah (below 75kg), Waqar Khan (below 67 kg) and Adeel Afzal (below 84 kg) won bronze medals.

In the woman event, Railways (65 points) got third position. Railways grabbed a gold, a silver and four bronze medals. Sabira Gul earned a gold for Railways in the below 50kg and MaGul got silver below 55kg. Sana Kosar, Rabia, Hina amd Minal got silver in team kumite category.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways Sports Board Vice President Hamadan Nazir congratulated Railways athletes for wining laurels for their department. “You deserve applauds. It is a great achievement in the presence of NAVY, HEC and Police,” he said in a statement.