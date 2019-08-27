Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman on Monday demanded the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to take notice of rising congo fever, malaria and other diseases in the city due to serious sanitation issues.

“Although I am sure that this might fell on deaf ears but still I am appealing to him due to worst situation in the city on ground,” he said.

“A large number of people are getting admitted in the city hospitals due to unhygienic water supply in the city causing rise of naegleria, diarrhea and other diseases specially among children,” he said.

The PTI lawmaker said that the chief minister Sindh is also not coming in the assembly to addresses the issue.

The PTI lawmaker while speaking at the floor of the provincial assembly, said that lack of drainage of rainwater and blood of sacrificial animals in the city has coupled the problem, causing sever health crisis in the city.

It seems that flies and mosquitoes have attacked the city due to lack of cleanliness and heaps of garbage in parts of the city, he said.

Responding to it, the provincial health minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu informed that they had launched fumigation drive that has begun in the province including Karachi.

“We are increasing it to cover all parts of the province,” he said.

The provincial minister for information Saeed Ghani also tried to spoke on the occasion on behalf of the chief minister and local bodies minister but was not allowed to do so by the speaker.

Earlier, the PTI Parliamentary leader Haleem Adil Shaikh withdrew his privilege motion after assured from the provincial minister of action against the concerned police official for not picking his phone when the lawmaker tried to reach him after killing in his constituency.

The PTI leader also raised issue of lawlessness in his constituency during a call attention notice and said that crime rate has intensely heightened in the SITE superhighway areas, with multiple lives lost in cases pertaining to theft and robberies.

Even last night a 17 year kid named Sanauallah s/o Haji Akhtar was murdered in a robbery attempt and the Police has utterly failed to curb this.

The provincial parliamentary minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed his grief over the death and said that the government would direct the IGP Sindh to look into the matter and bring the culprits to justice.

“Although the PTI leader has made a political speech over the issue but since the matter is regarding the life of a person, we will be taking it seriously and take stern action against the culprits,” he said.

Earlier on a call attention notice from Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Nusrat Sehar Abbasi regarding 1733 candidates in EPI Health Department passing NTS Test for the post of Vaccinators but not issued offer orders, the provincial health minister admitted it and said that the matter is under process and would resolved soon.

A bill titled Sindh advisors (appointments, power, functions, salaries, allowances and privileges (amendment) bill 2019 was also tabled in the house.

The house proceedings which began more than an hour late from scheduled timing were later adjourned for Tuesday afternoon.