LAHORE - Pakistan Railways sportspersons excelled in the 27th Chief Minister Punjab National Men Karate Championship and 13th Chief Minister Punjab National Woman Karate Championship that concluded here the other day.

Pakistan Railways bagged one silver and six bronze medals in the event and obtained fourth position (60 points). In team kata category, Umeed Ali Rehmatullah and Waheedullah secured silver medals. Railways Hamayun won silver in below 55 kg category while Rehmatullah (below 75kg), Waqar Khan (below 67 kg) and Adeel Afzal (below 84 kg) won bronze medals.

In the woman event, Railways (65 points) got third position. Railways grabbed a gold, a silver and four bronze medals. Sabira Gul earned a gold for Railways in the below 50kg and MaGul got silver below 55kg. Sana Kosar, Rabia, Hina amd Minal got silver in team kumite category.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways Sports Board Vice President Hamadan Nazir congratulated Railways athletes for wining laurels for their department. “You deserve applauds. It is a great achievement in the presence of NAVY, HEC and Police,” he said in a statement.