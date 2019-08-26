Share:

ISLAMABAD - Waqas Mehboob made huge upset in the first round of the Pakistan International Squash Tournament as he beat Mehran Javed in straight games here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

In the women’s event, Komal Khan took just 18 minutes to oust former Pakistan number one Zoya Khalid in straight games in the first round. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is conducting the events, in which prize money for men’s and women’s events is $10,000 and $5000 respectively.

In the men’s first round match, Waqas won the match 3-0 with the scores 11-6, 11-8 and 11-8. Mehran tried his level best to stage a comeback in the match but Waqas continued with his heroics and wrapped up the match in just 25 minutes.

In other matches of the first round, Hamza Sharif beat Noman Khan 3-1 in 30 minutes, 11-2, 11-6, 9-11, 7-2 (retd), Tariq Khan defeated Faisal Riaz 3-0 in 21 minutes as the score was 11-2, 11-6 and 11-9, Muhammad Bilal ousted Mohammad Farhan Hashmi 3-2 in 49 minutes, 7-11, 11-7, 11-5, 10-12 and 11-8, Zahir Shah edged Saad Abdullah 3-2 in 39 minutes as he won the match 9-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-3 and 11-5.

Naveed Rehman beat Owais Rashid 3-2 in 61 minutes as he won the encounter 11-6, 12-14, 11-8, 11-13 and 11-9, Haris Qasim thrashed Mohammad Farhan 3-0 in 17 minutes with the scores 11-6, 11-3 and 11-3 while Danish Atlas Khan routed Noor Zaman 3-0 in just 13 minutes as the score was 11-3, 11-2 and 11-2. Farhan Mehboob, Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, Amaad Fareed, Syed Ali Mujtaba Bukhari, Israr Ahmad, Farhan Zaman and Ahsan Ayaz got walk over against their respective rivals.

In the women’s first round, Komal started the first game on a high tempo and put Zoya under enormous pressure. Zoya was looking hapless, as she could not match the speed and fire power of Komal, who took the first game 11-5. In the well-contested second game, Zoya showed her class and started dictating terms as she was in commanding position and was looking all set to clinch the game, but Komal fought back well and took the game 12-10. After that Zoya ran out of gas and led Komal take the game 11-5.

In other women’s matches, Zaynab Khan outsmarted Sibgha Arshad 3-0 in 15 minutes with the scores 11-8, 11-4 and 11-5, Aiman Shahbaz outlasted Sulaya Chaudhry 3-0 in 15 minutes as the score was 11-7, 11-4 and 11-8, Fehmina Asim crushed Shafaq Chaudhry 3-0 in 11 minutes, 11-1, 11-3 and 11-6, Nimra Aqeel thrashed Tehreema Islam 3-0 with the scores 11-8, 11-6 and 11-9, Hira Aqeel beat Ilsr Imran 3-0 in 10 minutes with the scores 11-2, 11-2 and 11-1 and Noor Ul Ain Ijaz defeated Sana Bahadur 3-0 in 15 minutes to win the match 11-8, 11-6 and 11-4.

While Noor Ul Huda, Anam Mustafa Aziz, Madina Zafar, Maria Toor, Amna Fayyaz, Riffat Khan, Saima Shaukat, Rushna Mehboob and Moqaddas Ashraf got walk over against their respective rivals.