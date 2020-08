Share:

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that cleaning of Karachi’s nullahs will take one year.

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said in a tweet that the plans of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been overviewed with reference to the problems in Karachi and after its approval work will be started in September.

He said that the situation of the most taxpaying city should be better that what it is facing today.