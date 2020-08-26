Share:

ISLAMABAD-: Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, promotion of hockey and the PHF’s affairs were discussed, the PM office media wing said in a press release. The Prime Minister also issued directives for promotion of the game and new talent and asked the PHF officials to utilize all their skills to regain the lost hockey glory.