KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) building has also been affected by the ongoing monsoon rain in Karachi as the court’s compound has been inundated on Wednesday. SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh has taken notice of the situation and ordered to drain out the rainwater from the premises.

It is pertinent here to mention that downpours in different parts of Karachi have worsened the situation by causing urban flooding in various parts of the metropolitan city and rainwater has accumulated on roads and all low-lying areas resulting in disruption in the traffic flow.