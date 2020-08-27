Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said it hoped the opposition will soon unite against the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government. PPP leader Nafisa Shah said the party was in contact with other opposition parties for a joint stance on national issues. “We are hopeful the opposition will play a joint role against the government’s wrong policies,” she said. Nafisa Shah said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rule was on its last legs now. “The defeat of government in the Senate is the first drop of rain. Imran Khan wants to become a dictator in the garb of FATF (Financial Action Task Force) legislation,” she said. The Prime Minister, she said, declared Osama Bin Ladin a Shaheed (martyr), and was in fact a facilitator in the escape of Taliban leader Ehsanullah Ehsan. “The nation will not tolerate political terror in the name of accountability. Imran Khan has already given NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to Jahangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar and Alima Khan,” she maintained. PPP leader Palwasha Khan said that the people who make cuts into the funds for Sindh were making hue and cry. “Chief Minister Sindh (Murad Ali Shah) cannot stop a natural disaster,” she said. The PPP leader said that Karachi was the capital of Sindh “which means Sindh collects most revenue for the federal govt.”