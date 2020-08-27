Share:

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s petition against creation of Kemari district.

During the proceedings, the court has also turned down the appeal of issuing notice to provincial government, remarking that how can we take notice when there is no notification of the new district.

Earlier, Aamir Liaquat said that he had filed a constitutional plea against an unconstitutional act of Government of Sindh. PTI leader also claimed of having full support from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sindh cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, approved the formation of Kemari district which will include areas of Site, Baldia, Harbor and Maripur.

All major political players with stakes in Karachi — the MQM, PTI, Jamaat-i-Islami and PSP — had slammed the provincial government’s decision.