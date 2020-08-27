Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has appeared before accountability court in money laundering case.

On the occasion of his appearance, the PML-N leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is doing politics on ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s health.

The federal authorities had allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further expressed hope that all the political parties will participate in All Parties Conference (APC).