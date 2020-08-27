Share:

CHARSADDA - Police in Charsadda dis­trict on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a terrorism bid and arrested a suspected suicide bomb­er and two other terrorists linked to a banned outfit.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Shoaib Khan, a police team was formed after a tip-off was received about terrorists report­edly planning an attack during Muharram days.

He said the police team comprising DSP Farooq Zaman and other cops launched a search opera­tion and arrested Luqman alias Habib, Bakht Riyan and Mohammad Taj alias Taj Gul. The official said the arrestees belonged to Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda district.

On the basis of infor­mation provided by the arrested persons, the po­lice also recovered ex­plosives, two improvised explosive devices and three hand-grenades.

Meanwhile, DSP Farooq Zaman told reporters that the arrested terrorists be­longed to a proscribed militant outfit. He said on the orders of a militant commander Abdullah alias Khan Jee, Luqman and Bakht Riyan made threatening phone calls to the people demanding ex­tortion money.

In the past, the DSP said, the group was also involved in making threatening phone calls and sending letters to people in Charsadda and Peshawar to demand ex­tortion money.