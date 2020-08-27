CHARSADDA - Police in Charsadda district on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a terrorism bid and arrested a suspected suicide bomber and two other terrorists linked to a banned outfit.
According to District Police Officer (DPO) Shoaib Khan, a police team was formed after a tip-off was received about terrorists reportedly planning an attack during Muharram days.
He said the police team comprising DSP Farooq Zaman and other cops launched a search operation and arrested Luqman alias Habib, Bakht Riyan and Mohammad Taj alias Taj Gul. The official said the arrestees belonged to Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda district.
On the basis of information provided by the arrested persons, the police also recovered explosives, two improvised explosive devices and three hand-grenades.
Meanwhile, DSP Farooq Zaman told reporters that the arrested terrorists belonged to a proscribed militant outfit. He said on the orders of a militant commander Abdullah alias Khan Jee, Luqman and Bakht Riyan made threatening phone calls to the people demanding extortion money.
In the past, the DSP said, the group was also involved in making threatening phone calls and sending letters to people in Charsadda and Peshawar to demand extortion money.