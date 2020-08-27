Share:

PESHAWAR - The second phase of spe­cial training on imple­menting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety mea­sures against coronavi­rus and raising aware­ness about the pandemic got underway at Kalam Valley in Swat district and Nathiagali in the scenic Galiyat in Abbot­tabad district simultane­ously.

The Directorate of Tourist Services (DTS), a wing of the Tourism De­partment, and the World Bank funded Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Integrat­ed Tourism (KITE) proj­ect, jointly arranged the training.

The crash courses for the hotels’ staff members and officials of the re­spective district admin­istration of the province were organized after cases of Covid-19 infec­tion emerged in Nathiag­ali and Naran valley.

The third phase of the training programme would commence on September 1-3 in Ab­bottabad and September 3-6 in Peshawar. All de­partments, affiliated or­ganizations and private stakeholders have been invited to attend the training to raise aware­ness about adopting SOPs.