PESHAWAR - The second phase of special training on implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety measures against coronavirus and raising awareness about the pandemic got underway at Kalam Valley in Swat district and Nathiagali in the scenic Galiyat in Abbottabad district simultaneously.
The Directorate of Tourist Services (DTS), a wing of the Tourism Department, and the World Bank funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism (KITE) project, jointly arranged the training.
The crash courses for the hotels’ staff members and officials of the respective district administration of the province were organized after cases of Covid-19 infection emerged in Nathiagali and Naran valley.
The third phase of the training programme would commence on September 1-3 in Abbottabad and September 3-6 in Peshawar. All departments, affiliated organizations and private stakeholders have been invited to attend the training to raise awareness about adopting SOPs.