LAKKI MARWAT - Awami National Party provincial vice president and former MPA Shazia Au­rangzeb on Wednesday said that sacri­fices rendered by people of North Wa­ziristan for the sake of homeland were unprecedented and would be remem­bered forever.

Talking to newsmen after visiting the merged district, Shazia Aurangzeb said, “Tribal people are patriots and the en­tire nation salute to their bravery, gal­lantry and sacrifices for the country.” She said that military operations helped to eliminate sanctuaries of terrorists from the area and now there was the dire need to provide tribemen with all basic amenities of life.

Flanked by party leaders including Shazia Marwat, Nazia Shah, Dr. Ghazala Ataul Haq and Saleema Jahangir, North Waziristan chapter president Fazal Na­sir and General Secretary Abdul Khalil, she also inaugurated the party office in the tribal district and met women activ­ists there.

Speaking on the occasion, she called for early return of temporarily displaced trib­al people to North Waziristan district.