LAKKI MARWAT - Awami National Party provincial vice president and former MPA Shazia Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that sacrifices rendered by people of North Waziristan for the sake of homeland were unprecedented and would be remembered forever.
Talking to newsmen after visiting the merged district, Shazia Aurangzeb said, “Tribal people are patriots and the entire nation salute to their bravery, gallantry and sacrifices for the country.” She said that military operations helped to eliminate sanctuaries of terrorists from the area and now there was the dire need to provide tribemen with all basic amenities of life.
Flanked by party leaders including Shazia Marwat, Nazia Shah, Dr. Ghazala Ataul Haq and Saleema Jahangir, North Waziristan chapter president Fazal Nasir and General Secretary Abdul Khalil, she also inaugurated the party office in the tribal district and met women activists there.
Speaking on the occasion, she called for early return of temporarily displaced tribal people to North Waziristan district.