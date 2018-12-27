Share:

KARACHI - Slain former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA, Ali Raza Abidi was laid to rest in Karachi’s DHA graveyard on Wednesday afternoon amid mourning atmosphere.

Abidi’s funeral prayers were offered at Yasrab Imambargah in Defence Phase IV. Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi led the funeral prayers. The funeral prayers were also attended by Sindh Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi, MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar, MPA Syed Sardar Ahmed, Salman Baloch, PSP Arshad Vohra and other dignitaries besides relatives and friends.

Abidi was shot dead near his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi on Tuesday night when he disembarked from his car. He was hit by three bullets. The police said that target killers shot him after a chase.

So far police has arrested Abidi‘s guard to make investigation into the murder. The police and security agencies have also started the search for the assailants.

Talking to the media men after the funeral prayers, MQM-P former deputy convener and MQM-ORC (organization restoration committee) head Dr Farooq Sattar informed the media men that, Abidi was receiving death threats. “I came to know from the reliable sources that Abidi was under threat,” said Sattar adding that this incident should be investigated properly as why a high profile personality was not given security.

He said that at the time of general election-18 only two police personnel were deployed on the security of Abidi which were withdrawn after the polls.

Expressing grief over the killing of Abidi, he demanded the ruling government to expose the killers of the former MNA adding that it awful that Karachi has lost an educated voice.

Furthermore, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail stated that a report of the incident has been prepared and it will be presented to the cabinet on Thursday. The report carries the details Ali Raza Abidi‘s Killing and law and order situation of Karachi.

Governor Ismail said that while talking to the media men after attending the Abidi‘s funeral prayers. Minister for State for Interior Sheheryar Afridi and other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.

Governor Sindh said that the report will be present to the cabinet and important decisions are expected in the session.

Speaking on the occasion State minister Sheheryar Afridi said that time has arrived to take solid decisions to clean the Karachi from terrorism for once and all. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message for the Karachiites has urged the citizen to assist in catching the culprits behind Abidi‘s assassination. Federal Minister said that he along with the party delegates going to visit the resident of former MQM-P MNA.

Later, Governor Sindh, Federal Minister Shahryar Afridi and PTI Karachi President Khurram Sherzaman visited the resident of slain MNA Ali Raza Abidi and expressed their condolence.

On the occasion, PTI Karachi President stated that the martyrdom of Ali RazaAbidi is a matter of grave misfortune and sorrow. The law enforcement agencies should take their responsibility more seriously. He said that terrorists are getting active in Karachi once again. Sindh Government should take immediate action against them. The enemies of the country wish to spread anarchy in the country but the people of different political opinions are now on one page for Pakistan, he added.

PTI leader further said entire nation is united against terrorists and we will make them repent for their sins. Higher level investigations are needed for this incident and the killers should be hanged to death.

The PTI Karachi President said, “The PPP Government should not consider this assassination as a usual incident and the law enforcing agencies should work better and faster.”

He said, “The way Ali RazaAbidi was assassinated is a matter of great sorrow for entire country. PTI expresses solidarity with the family of Ali RazaAbidi and the citizens of Karachi in this time of grief.”

Ali Raza Abidi had plenty of experience in marketing sector and was the CEO of Akhlaq enterprises. Abidi served as an MNA from 2013 to 2018. The former MQM-P lawmaker was defeated by the PTI chief Imran Khan in Karachi’s NA-243 constituency during the July 25 general election. He had resigned from basic membership of the party in September 2018 due to some personal reasons however Abidi has been loggerheads with his former comrades after differences surfaced between groups within the party.