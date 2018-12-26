Share:

OKARA-The court decision over Nawaz Sharif references was widely talked and discussed amongst the people. The PML-N workers were seen with desperation on their faces while the PTI workers were jubilant. A mixed reaction to the court verdict came under observation.

Manzoor Ahmed Sipra while talking to media said that the accountability process had again revived itself in Pakistan. The hanging of former prime minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, imprisonment of Benazir Bhutto, eviction of Sharif family from Pakistan and accountability trial of Sharifs had turned to be the history of Pakistani politics. The rulers of Pakistan have to pay a very high price for their rule. But the accountability of Mian Nawaz Sharif virtually seemed to be the process of vengeance. However, in both circumstances the decisions would very deeply affect the nation and the country in future.

The PTI ticket holder Ch Abdullah Tahir said in his comments that the decision of the accountability court against Nawaz was quite according expectations. The NA had unveiled the real faces of the looters of national wealth and resources. He said that to purge Pakistan of corruption was earnest need of the country. Advocate Waqas Talib said that Nawaz Sharif had been punished for selflessly serving the nation. Rai Hammad Aslam said that the PML-N had been harvesting what it had sown. However, the general public was seen repenting on its sins.

DEMISE

The former advisor to Benazir Bhutto and member central committee of the PPP Ch Sajjad died after brief illness at Lahore Hospital the other evening. His funeral was offered at Ghoray Shah cemetery on Monday. The funeral was attended by MNA Ch Riazul Haq, MPA Ch Munibul Haq, former MNA Arif Chaudhry, former provincial minister Ashraf Khan Sohna, Ch Manzoor central secretary information PPP, Ali Badr son of former federal minister Jahangir Badr, MPA Ch Javed Allauddin, former MPA Ch Ziauddin, President Okara Press Club Sheikh Shaheen, Zulfiqar Malik, Hafiz Hasnain Raza, former presidents of Okara Press Club including Rao Fazlur Rehman, Aslam Piracha, Nasir Waheed, PTI ticket holder and president Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Haji Saleem Sadiq, advocates and the citizens.

RULERS FLAYED

Politician Ch Khalilur Rehman said that the poor masses needed shelter, but the rulers sat idle. During a visit to the villages of his constituency, he said that the majority of the people lived in his constituency were poor. Innumerable families did not own cottages. Others had mud cottages. He said: “Whatever agenda the government has for public welfare, the schedule of allotment of houses to the poor people must be started immediately.”