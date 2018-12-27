Share:

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz met her father and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in Central Jail Kot Lakhpat here yesterday.

An-hour long meeting between the father and the daughter was held under supervision of jail authorities. During the meeting, political matters, current situation prevailing in the country and party affairs came under discussion. Maryam Nawaz also provided home-cooked food to the father as well as other necessary items of his use.

With better class facilities, Nawaz Sharif has been lodged in barrack number one of the jail after he was convicted to seven years RI, fine of less than Rs4 billion and 10 years disqualification to hold any public office by an Islamabad accountability court in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference on December 24. The former premier is getting facilities of bed with mattress, newspapers, television and table with chair in jail.

Meanwhile, jail authorities have fixed Thursday for meeting of Nawz Sharif with his relatives, party leaders and others. The meeting will be held with permission of jail officials at B-Shade from 9am to 5pm. The former prime minister has been allotted prisoner number 4470 tag in jail.

MARYAM CAN TAKE PARTY FORWARD, says RAJA ZAFAR

Monitoring Desk adds: Maryam Nawaz could take over the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), after her father, Nawaz Sharif, was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to seven years in prison on Monday.

“The option is available to have Maryam Nawaz take the party forward,” Raja Zafarul Haq, PML-N member and leader of the opposition in the Senate, told Geo TV on Wednesday. “Whenever she is ready, she can join the ranks of the party.”

Another popular leader also undergoing a probe in the apex court is former president and leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Asif Ali Zardari. He is accused of siphoning large amounts of money through fake bank accounts.

There has been talk of the two parties – PML-N and PPP – coming together to mount a joint opposition against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), which they blame of instigating these charges as political revenge.

“The joint opposition, if launched, will be inside and outside the parliament,” said Haq, “But whatever shape it takes, we will make sure that it is within the ambit of the law.”